In a game that seemed like a shootout but turned to a blowout, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs bulldozed the Grambling State Tigers, 45-24. Apart from being Grambling's homecoming, the game was highly anticipated because of both team's offensive firepower. Alabama A&M and Grambling State are rank first and second in the SWAC in scoring offense. In terms of total offense, the Tigers are second overall, while the Bulldogs are fourth. Alabama A&M leads the conference in passing touchdowns, while Grambling State leads in rushing touchdowns. Neither defense is particularly potent, so many fans expected the shootout.

The Tigers also came into this game looking for revenge for last year's close loss. Last year the Bulldogs pulled off a double overtime victory, prevailing 37-31.

Though the offenses were potent, the game started off relatively slow. Both teams punted the ball back and forth throughout the beginning of the first quarter. Eventually, Alabama A&M kicked off what resulted in a scoring outburst from both teams. With a short field, running back Ryan Morrow punched in a goal-line touchdown and gave his team a 7-0 lead.

Grambling State fired right back immediately on their next drive. Quarterback Myles Crawley threw a dart to Antonio Jones in single coverage. Jones caught the ball, spun away from the defensive back, and ran in the endzone to tie the game.

Bulldogs' quarterback Xavier Lankford must have taken Grambling's drive personally. He opened up the next possession with three straight quarterback runs for three first downs. He then threw a jump ball to Jacolby Hewitt at the 1-yard line to put A&M within striking distance. Running back Donovan Eaglin gave the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead.

Grambling responded to the Bulldogs on their next drive. They marched the ball down the field without much resistance. Running back Chance Williams tied the game at 14.

At this point, either both offenses hit a wall, or both defenses finally woke up. Both Lankford and Crawley threw back to back interceptions. For a while, the defenses took control of the game. Grambling got back in to the red zone, though they could not cash in a touchdown. The Tigers settled for a 22-yard field goal.

A&M nearly retained the lead with a tw0-minute drill at the end of the half, but they too stalled in the red zone. The Bulldogs had a touchdown, though it was called back for holding. Instead, they kicked a 28-yard chip shot field goal to tie the game at the half, 17-17.

To start the second half, Grambling welcomed a pass interference penalty on A&M's defense to cross the 50-yard line. Big completions to Jones and Lyndon Rash set up a rushing touchdown for Crowley.

Grambling took a 24-17 lead after Crowley's score. They would not score the ball again.

While Grambling's offense fell on its face the rest of the game, Alabama A&M put on a masterclass. To tie the game, Lankford had another huge quarterback run. His 45-yard rush knotted the game at 24.

Though the Tigers had a huge kick return from Joshua Johnson, they could not get back into the end zone. Even though they settled for a chip-shot field goal, the ball sailed yards away from the uprights.

The Bulldogs capitalized on the mistake. Lankford continued to run all over Grambling State's defense. He capped off the drive with a dot to Hewitt. Hewitt was covered one-on-one by the corner, but he eventually got a step against the defender and caught the touchdown pass to put A&M up 31-24.

Grambling's next offensive possession turned out to be their deathknell. The momentum was clearly in Alabama A&M's favor, so they needed to tie the game to slow the Bulldogs down.

The Tiger's possession went like so: failed rush, failed rush, near interception on third down, punt. Not ideal.

A&M again took advantage of their opponent's offensive incompetency. Thanks to a huge punt return by Terrell Gardner, Donovan Eaglin cashed in another touchdown for the Bulldogs and gave them a 38-25 lead.

Feeling the pressure, Crawley and the Tigers nearly had another failed possession. Within the blink of an eye, they were staring down a 3-and-out, which would have put the game basically out of reach. However, a screen pass to Chance Williams at the end of the quarter gave the Tigers another lease on life.

Then, at the start of the fourth quarter, Crawley got rocked on a quarterback keeper by Bulldog defensive back, Terphil Bien-Amie. The Grambling quarterback fumbled and A&M immediately hopped on the ball.

For nearly the entire quarter, Alabama A&M drained the clock with incremental gains and consistent first downs. They finished off the drive with a touchdown off of a beautiful quarterback run from Lankford. From the snap, Lankford ran out wide, faked a pitch to his running back, shrugged a tackler, and ran in for the score. With a 45-24 lead, the game was officially out of reach. Grambling put up one last effort, but it proved futile.

Xavier Lankford had an unbelievable game, particularly on the ground. He threw for 127 yards, an interception, and a touchdown on 9-22 passing. More importantly, however, he had 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Donovan Eaglin also had a great game on the ground with 97 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

The Grambling State offense got its grove around the middle of the first quarter and into the second quarter, but after that, they fell off. Myles Crawley had 244 yards, an interception, and a touchdown on an efficient 21-36 passing. Though they weren't great on the ground, both Crawley and Chance Williams had rushing touchdowns. Antonio Jones led all receivers with six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Both teams have a bye next week. Grambling State will get a chance at redemption the following week at home against Bethune-Cookman University on Oct. 28. The Bulldogs will go to Birmingham, Alabama to take on Alabama State in the Magic City Classic, also on Oct. 28.