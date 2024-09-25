From September 14 to 16, 2024, the South Fulton Tennis Center in Georgia became the battleground for the 23rd annual HBCU National Tennis Championships. More than 250 student-athletes from over 30 HBCUs faced off in singles and doubles matches, with Alabama A&M and Tennessee State University emerging victorious.

Alabama A&M’s women’s team made history, claiming their first-ever national championship with a total of 84 points. Head coach Willis Mbandi celebrated the achievement, stating, “We are excited about bringing home this HBCU National Championship,” Alabama A&M head coach Willis Mbandi said. “I am proud of this team and these young women for competing throughout the tournament. This is just the first step in continuing to build this program.”

Hampton University’s women’s team kept the pressure on, finishing second with 73 points, while North Carolina Central University secured third with 57 points.

On the men’s side, Tennessee State University successfully defended their title, tying with Hampton University at 87 points. Tennessee State clinched the victory through tie-breaking rules, further establishing their dominance in the tournament.

The HBCU National Tennis Championship has become a staple in the collegiate tennis world, drawing over 15 schools each year. With fierce competition and increasing participation, the event continues to highlight the skill and determination of HBCU student-athletes.

Below is the list of the women’s and men’s team standings from each of the institutions:

Women’s Team Standings

Alabama A&M University – 84

Hampton University – 73

North Carolina Central University – 57

Morgan State University – 55

Tennessee State University – 55

Alabama State University – 54

Jackson State University – 46

Florida A&M University – 44

Shaw University – 32

Delaware State University – 30

Xavier University of Louisiana – 29

Tuskegee University – 21

Albany State University – 15

Alcorn State University – 11

Clark-Atlanta University – 10

Spring Hill College – 8

Benedict College – 8

Southern University – 7

Bethune-Cookman University – 2

LeMoyne-Owen College – 0

Men’s Team Standings