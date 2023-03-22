Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team is preparing for Friday’s Sweet 16 battle with San Diego State. Brandon Miller and the Crimson Tide came into the NCAA Tournament as the top overall seed, and they could very well make a Final Four run. However, Nate Oats and Alabama will be without its top assistant Bryan Hodgson next season, who is set to become the next head coach at Arkansas State, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

“Arkansas State has hired Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson, source told @Stadium. Hodgson was in mix for other jobs, but this one fits. Has been with Nate Oats at Buffalo and in Tuscaloosa and is responsible for recruiting majority of the roster.”

This is a significant blow for the Crimson Tide basketball team in the future, and Oats and Bryan Hodgson have been together for a long time. Hodgson, the 36-year-old assistant, had spent time at Fredonia State, Jamestown CC, Midland, and was an assistant for Oats at Buffalo before they came to Tuscaloosa.

Hodgson has been the lead recruiter at Alabama and will be a welcomed addition to Arknsas State, which has a tie-in with Hodgson. Arkansas State athletic director Jeff Purinton is set to finish his first year on the job after coming over from Alabama, so this makes sense.

Arkansas State parted ways with Mike Balado following the season, who went 82-100 in six seasons, and Arkansas State finished with the second-worst record in the Sun Belt, so Bryan Hodgson has a lot of work to do.