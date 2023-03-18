Fans of Alabama Basketball got a little bit of worrisome news this weekend when it was revealed by Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats that star forward Brandon Miller has been dealing with a groin injury. Miller was held scoreless in Alabama’s first round March Madness win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi, missing all five of his shots. While Alabama did not need Miller’s contributions to dispatch their first round opponent, they will need Miller as they continue to advance. Thankfully for fans and the team, Miller will be able to play in the second round against Maryland as per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller will play tonight against Maryland. I’m told he’s about 80 percent due to groin injury suffered during SEC tourney. Was scoreless in first-round win. Will have no minutes restrictions tonight. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 18, 2023

Brandon Miller first suffered the injury during Alabama’s run through the SEC Tournament. He is not expected to have any minutes restrictions against Maryland and his production will surely be something to monitor. Miller is projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

While Miller has put on an incredible performance during his first, and most likely his only season in college basketball, it has not come without controversy. This season Miller has averaged 19.1 points per game, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists with shooting splits of 44.6 percent shooting from the field, 39.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. In many mock drafts, Miller is expected to be a top-five pick and quite possibly the first college player selected in this draft. He is an explosive scoring forward comfortable with creating his own shot.

The Brandon Miller injury storyline will be one to follow as March Madness continues.