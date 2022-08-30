Last season, the Alabama Crimson Tide came up just short of the national title. Although the team had a blowout win in the SEC Championship versus the Georgia Bulldogs, Nick Saban and company were not able to come out with the win again and lost 33-18. Still, there is hope that Alabama football fans should have that the Crimson Tide will end 2022 on top.

Alabama was picked as the No. 1 team in the country in the preseason college football rankings, both by the Associated Press and coaches. The team also received 158 first-place votes out of 181 possible as the most favorite to win the SEC. Many people think Alabama can win the national championship this season, and they have plenty of reasons to believe it.

With that being said, here are three reasons the Crimson Tide will win the 2022 College Football Playoff.

3 reasons Alabama Crimson Tide will win 2022 College Football Playoff

3. Bryce Young is back

It is not every year that a school can say that it has the reigning Heisman Trophy winner back on the team. Alabama has just that with Bryce Young.

The quarterback is returning for his junior and likely final season with the Crimson Tide, and certainly, he wants to go out with a title. In 2021, he threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He was also a Consensus All-American and received multiple individual awards, including SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Not only that, but Young already has some CFP experience, at least from the sidelines. He was Mac Jones’ backup when Alabama football won the national title in the 2020 season. Young likely learned a lot from Pro Bowler Jones, who now plays for the New England Patriots.

Also, last season’s loss versus Georgia could also have put a chip on Young’s shoulder. Now, he probably wants to prove he can also lead a team to a title and that he received the Heisman for a reason.

2. Will Anderson Jr. will be the leader on defense

Not only does Alabama have an elite player returning on offense, but it also has one on defense: Will Anderson Jr., who was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, a unanimous All-American, and led the nation in sacks with 17.5 and tackles for loss with 34.5 last season.

Anderson brings the toughness and leadership the Alabama football defense needs. The team lost three key defensive players in the 2022 NFL Draft. One of them was linebacker Christian Harris, selected by the Houston Texans in the third round.

Without his fellow linebacker, Anderson will need to step up and mentor the young defenders. But it should not be a problem for him. Since his freshman year, Anderson has made a huge impact on the field, which included the national championship.

Anderson’s contributions are being noticed by others. The linebacker is one of the main contenders for the Heisman Trophy this upcoming season, and he said that is one of his personal goals.

In the SEC media day, Anderson said he wants to change how people see the honor, often given to offensive players.

“That’s what I want to do. It’s not really just for me, but for other defensive players to know that we have a chance. We are worthy enough to be a Heisman candidate or win a Heisman.”

If there is someone who should be happy about Anderson’s objective, that is the Alabama football fans. They should have a hungry defender who wants to prove everyone wrong, and Alabama will only benefit from it.

1. Never count Nick Saban out

As talented as the Alabama roster is, every team still needs a talented commander. Luckily for the Crimson Tide, head coach Nick Saban is back for his 16th season in Tuscaloosa.

Since joining the Crimson Tide, Saban has a record of 178-25, which includes seven national titles. It undeniable that every year with him on the sidelines Alabama will contend for a title.

For 2022 specifically, Saban should have even more motivation to lead Alabama to the top of college football. He recently extended his contract until 2029, making him earn $10.7 million this season. The number represents the highest amount for a college football coach in 2022, passing Georgia’s Kirby Smart.

Saban has also coached four Heisman Trophy winners, including Young. He has the ability to recognize talent and, even with the team missing a lot of players from the 2020-2021 seasons, teams should always keep an eye on Saban’s recruitment. Not matter the turnout, the Crimson Tide will always have new players ready to contribute as long as Saban is their head coach.

Even without a title in 2021, Alabama football still has the trust in Saban, and apparently the coach also thinks they can do so much more together.