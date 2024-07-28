Losing a four-star recruit is never an easy thing to stomach, yet the feeling is one that Alabama football and its coaching staff led by new head coach Kalen DeBoer must deal with. Defensive lineman Antonio Coleman, an in-state star from Saraland, flipped to rival Auburn football. The Tigers coaching staff, with Hugh Freeze in his second season at the helm, got their man after his visit to the Plains Saturday.

“Four-star DL Antonio Coleman has Flipped his Commitment from Alabama to Auburn,” on3.com's Hayes Fawcett reported via X, formerly Twitter. “The 6'2″ 280 DL from Saraland, AL had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since March.”

Losing Antonio Coleman must sting for Alabama football

As the Crimson Tide embark on their first season under DeBoer and his new staff, bumps in the road are sure to be expected. Recruiting is one of the most time-consuming and sensitive parts of college football and trying to manage a roster filled with mostly 18-to-22-year-olds is not easy. Especially if a lot of those players are higher-rated four and five-star recruits. Therefore, having a four-star like Coleman flip his commitment is hardly unheard of.

However, that doesn't mean the sting hurts any less. Alabama has been loaded on both sides of the ball during most of legendary coach Nick Saban's tenure. DeBoer needs to uphold and continue that legacy, as that is the best way to honor Saban's efforts and time in Tuscaloosa. Losing a highly-rated recruit to their biggest rival is something that Crimson Tide fans will not be a fan of.

Chances are that Alabama football will be just fine in the long run. DeBoer and his staff have hit the road hard in recruiting, and a lot of it has paid off. They can find another player that is likely comparable to Coleman and his skillset. That doesn't mean that seeing him in white and navy instead of white and crimson will hurt any less.

Hugh Freeze, Auburn football haul in a big fish with Coleman commit

Auburn had a 32.9 percent chance of landing Coleman according to on3.com, with rival Alabama favored in his recruitment process at 53.5 percent. Yet, after Coleman visited the Plains yesterday, it was clear that the Tigers had reeled in the defensive lineman currently starring at Saraland High School.

Now entering his second season at the helm, Freeze is building a team much like his Ole Miss program from the 2010s. Now is the time for Auburn to strike as well, as their top rival Alabama continues to adjust under the helm of DeBoer. Flipping prospects like Coleman is a good start, but continuing to pursue and lock in top recruits is paramount to success. By nailing both high school recruiting and the transfer portal, the path to their first College Football Playoff title becomes much smoother.