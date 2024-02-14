Maurice Harris began his college coaching career at Alabama State as a running backs coach in 2004 and 2005.

Auburn University is expected to hire Jackson State offensive coordinator Maurice Harris, according to FCS Football Central's Zach McKinnell. Harris and Freeze have a long history together after working with each other at Liberty, Ole Miss, and Arkansas State.

Jackson State offensive coordinator Maurice Harris is expected to join Hugh Freeze’s staff at Auburn Harris has worked with Freeze at Liberty, Ole Miss, & Arkansas State. JSU ranked No. 1 in the SWAC in Total Offense under Harris 📸: Jackson State Athletics pic.twitter.com/pJsv8SHonE — Zach McKinnell (@zachmckinnell) February 13, 2024

Jackson State hired Harris last February as their offensive coordinator. Harris helped orchestrate one of the best units in the SWAC as Jackson State finished fourth in total offense. They were also third in rushing, second in total passing offense, and second in passing offensive efficiency.

Prior to Jackson State, Harris spent four years as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach alongside Hugh Freeze at Liberty. Harris helped develop quarterback Malik Willis, an eventual third round draft pick who started three games for the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

So far, Harris has spent the majority of his coaching career at Ole Miss. In 2006, he joined the university briefly as the assistant athletic director for football operations before becoming the tight ends coach at Arkansas State. He came back to Ole Miss in 2012 as a tight ends coach again, but also assumed the title of recruiting coordinator. Harris was a pivotal piece in recruiting and developing Evan Engram, a first round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Engram caught a school record 162 receptions in his career and earned an All-American selection in 2016 and won the Ozzie Newsome Award, given to the best collegiate tight end.