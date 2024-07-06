The LSU football program is one of the best recruiting schools in the country. LSU's 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked 4th in the nation and 2nd in the SEC according to On3. The class just got a little stronger by adding the top prospect from the state of Indiana.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 reports that edge Damien Shanklin has committed to LSU. He chose LSU over Ohio State and Alabama.

Shanklin is a 6'5″ 245lb four-star edge recruit form Indianapolis, Indiana. He played high school football at Warren Central and logged 97 tackles, 22 TFLs, six sacks, and an interceptions throughout his high school football career.

Shanklin is the No. 48 prospect in the country according to 247Sports and is the best from the state of Indiana. On3 has Shanklin ranked as the No. 86 player in the nation.

He joins other recent LSU recruits like defensive linemen Zion Williams and Brandon Brown.

Shanklin's high school coach Mike Kirschner recalled when he joined the high school program as an incoming freshman.

“He was a lot skinnier at that age, obviously,” Kirschner said. “But he was 6-2 or 6-3 already and I was impressed by his physical ability and the way he ran to the ball for an eighth grader. He’s very easy to coach. He shows up every day and you don’t have to worry about him.”

The LSU football program also boasts the best prospect in the country in Mississippi QB Bryce Underwood.

LSU's Tiger Stadium ranked 3rd toughest place to play in EA Sports College Football 25

Everyone knows that Tiger Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in all of college football. That legacy has been cemented with the stadium's ranking in EA's upcoming college football game.

Ahead of the launch of EA Sports College Football 25, EA released a ranking of the toughest places to play in college football. This is relevant to the game because it features a home field advantage system that will make it difficult to play at college football's most iconic stadiums.

LSU's Tiger Stadium came in third place right behind Texas A&M (Kyle Field) and Alabama (Bryant-Denny Stadium).

According to EA, the following factors were important in determining the toughest places to play in college football:

Historical stats

Home winning percentage

Home game attendance

Active home winning streaks

Team prestige

Understanding the criteria helps make sense of where LSU ranked, and who went above them.

LSU has gone 141-23 at home since 2000 and earned eight division titles. The school is 13-1 at home over the last two seasons. That lone loss came on October 8th of 2022 when LSU got thumped by Tennessee 40-13.

The Tigers have also won three national championships during that stretch.

LSU averages over 100,000 attendees per game, which certainly helped out in these rankings. The school has made several renovations and expansions into the stadium, which also means it is one of the most state-of-the-art in all of college football.

It also helps that LSU has produced a huge number of successful NFL players, including current stars like Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase.

We can't wait to play EA Sports College Football 25 in just a few weeks.