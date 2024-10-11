No. 7 Alabama (4-1) will be back at home in Week 7 when they take on South Carolina (3-2) in SEC competition. This week’s game against the Gamecocks will be a response game for the Crimson Tide after suffering a massive upset to Vanderbilt last week.

Things haven’t been this tense in Tuscaloosa in quite some time. But that’s the result of going through a transition the likes of which no team has ever experienced. Moving on from Nick Saban was never going to be easy, even if the Tide believed they found an ideal replacement in Kalen DeBoer.

As quickly as Alabama fans fell in love with DeBoer after the Georgia game, they quickly turned on him after the Vanderbilt game, criticizing everything from his play-calling to his choice of sideline attire. Now, DeBoer has to win back the goodwill of Crimson Tide fans in a crucial home game this week.

With that said, let’s get into our Alabama bold predictions against South Carolina in Week 7.

Jalen Milroe rushes for two touchdowns, throws for at least two

Jalen Milroe remains one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in college football, even after Alabama's upset loss last weekend. Aside from a critical pick-six, Milroe still had a fairly productive outing. Overall, he’s only thrown two interceptions this season while accounting for 20 total touchdowns, both through the air and on the ground.

Against South Carolina on Saturday, Milroe's dual-threat capabilities should once again shine. Whether with his arm or his legs, he’s poised to be a key factor in Alabama's offensive attack. Facing the Gamecocks, it’s likely he’ll score at least two rushing and passing touchdowns—though it wouldn’t be a surprise if he surpasses those numbers.

Ryan Williams does it again

Freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams has rapidly emerged as one of the top talents in college football, and he's only 17 years old. Williams currently ranks 12th in the nation with 544 receiving yards and is tied for 5th in touchdown receptions with six. Week after week, the young star continues to make highlight-reel catches, leaving defenders in his wake.

Williams has become one of Jalen Milroe's favorite targets, and for good reason. Expect more of the same on Saturday, as Williams is poised to haul in at least one of Milroe’s passes for a touchdown, continuing his breakout season.

Alabama allows South Carolina to score at least 24 points

Alabama's defense has been under more scrutiny than usual since their second-half struggles against Georgia. As pointed out by Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt, over the last six quarters, the Crimson Tide have surrendered 67 points and 784 yards, a glaring departure from the dominance they've displayed for more than two decades.

This drop-off in defensive performance is a pressing concern, and it will be telling to see how Alabama responds on Saturday. They'll face a South Carolina team that ranks 74th in scoring defense, giving up 28 points per game. Though quarterback LaNorris Sellers had a relatively quiet return against Ole Miss, throwing for 162 yards and running for 55, he’s capable of testing Alabama’s defense.

While it's unlikely the Gamecocks will match Vanderbilt's 40-point output from last week, Sellers and South Carolina could still pose a significant challenge to Alabama's defense, which is searching for answers.

Alabama beats South Carolina by two scores

It will be intriguing to see how DeBoer rallies his Alabama team following last week's shocking loss to Vanderbilt. Alabama hasn't experienced a defeat like that in decades, so how they handle the aftermath, beginning with South Carolina this weekend, will be telling.

The Gamecocks could view this as a “wounded dog” scenario and aim to capitalize on what appears to be a vulnerable Alabama squad. However, DeBoer is too skilled of a coach to let his team spiral. That said, it's still possible that Alabama gets off to a slow start, and the defense may once again face issues, keeping this game close for much of the night. In the end, though, expect Alabama to pull away and secure a two-score victory over the Gamecocks.