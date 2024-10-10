Last week served as a major wake-up call for several ranked programs. Some teams fell out of the rankings altogether, while others took a significant tumble. As a result, programs like Alabama and Tennessee find themselves in must-win situations heading into college football Week 7, aiming to keep their conference and College Football Playoff hopes alive.

But they're not alone. Four other teams also find themselves in must-win mode this week. Let’s take a look at the teams that need to bounce back and secure crucial victories to stay in the race.

No. 7 Alabama (4-1): Opponent: South Carolina

Out of all the upsets last weekend, none were more shocking—or perhaps more embarrassing—than No. 1 Alabama's stunning road loss to Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide had just ascended to the top spot in the rankings after a hard-fought win over Georgia, and most expected them to easily handle the Commodores. Instead, Alabama’s defense collapsed, giving up 40 points in one of the most unexpected defeats in recent memory.

Despite the setback, Alabama remains in the Top 10 with plenty left to play for, particularly with the new 12-team playoff format keeping them firmly in contention. However, they can’t afford to let one bad loss spiral into multiple. The Crimson Tide need to regroup and take care of business against South Carolina to keep their season on track.

No. 8 Tennessee (4-1): Opponent: Florida

Tennessee’s shocking loss to Arkansas last weekend left many questioning what to make of the Vols. Ranked No. 4 and viewed as one of the best teams in the country, Tennessee managed just 14 points against the Razorbacks, marking back-to-back road struggles. In Week 7, however, they return to Neyland Stadium to face longtime rival Florida, in a game that's critical for several reasons.

First, a win would prove that the Arkansas game was just a minor slip-up. Second, beating Florida is vital given Tennessee's history of struggles against the Gators, regardless of location. Lastly, with Florida still viewed as a program in decline and a coach under immense pressure, losing at home to this rival would be a significant blow to the Vols’ momentum and season outlook. Right now, surprisingly, Tennessee needs a win more than Florida, at least is some respects.

UNLV (4-1): Opponent: @ Utah State

After receiving their first-ever AP Top 25 ranking last week at No. 25, UNLV now finds themselves unranked again following a heartbreaking loss to Syracuse. The Rebels held the lead for much of the game, but Syracuse rallied in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to tie it and ultimately win in overtime. It was a tough loss for a UNLV team that was riding high after a strong start to the season.

Despite the setback, UNLV remains one of the best Group of Five teams in the country and still has a path to an at-large bid if they can win their conference. With Utah State on the schedule for Week 7, the Rebels will face a more favorable matchup as they look to bounce back and keep their season on track.

No. 21 Missouri (4-1): Opponent: UMass

Missouri was thoroughly embarrassed last weekend in College Station, suffering a 41-10 loss to Texas A&M that left them looking far from a Top 10 team. As a result, the Tigers have tumbled down the rankings to No. 21.

In the weeks leading up to that loss, Missouri had been flirting with disaster, narrowly escaping with close wins over Boston College and Vanderbilt. This week, they face UMass, which shouldn’t pose much of a challenge—unless the Tigers are still reeling from last week’s defeat and unable to refocus.

USC (3-2): Opponent: No. 4 Penn State

Controversial touchdown call or not benefitting the Gophers, the outcome is the same: USC suffered their second loss of the season in a game many viewed as an upset against Minnesota. The Trojans' offense struggled once again, particularly in pass protection, and their defense showed concerning signs reminiscent of last year's weaknesses.

With two Big Ten losses already on the record, Week 7’s matchup against No. 4 Penn State doesn’t look favorable. The only real advantage for USC is playing at home in the Coliseum. However, Lincoln Riley and the Trojans desperately need a win to quiet the growing wave of criticism surrounding the program.

Louisville (3-2): Opponent: @ Virginia

Louisville, last year's ACC runner-up, was expected to be a top contender again this season. However, after two consecutive losses, the Cardinals find themselves unranked. The good news for Louisville is that only one of those losses was to a conference foe, with the other coming against Notre Dame on the road.

In Week 7, the Cardinals are back in ACC play as they travel to face a surprisingly strong Virginia team, sitting at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play. If Louisville wants to remain in the hunt for the ACC title, this is a must-win game.