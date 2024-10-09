ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Alabama looks to rebound from being upset as they face South Carolina. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a South Carolina-Alabama prediction and pick.

South Carolina enters the game sitting at 3-2 on the year, and 1-2 in conference play. They opened with a close win over Old Dominion before dominating Kentucky 31-6. They would then face LSU. South Carolina led at the half 24-16 and would hold the lead until late in the fourth quarter. With 1:12 left in the game, they gave up a touchdown and would fall 36-33. South Carolina would rebound against Akron winning 50-7, but last time out, they fell 27-3 to Ole Miss.

Meanwhile, Alabama is 4-1 on the year. They started with wins over Western Kentucky, USF, and Wisconsin. They would then face Georgia. Alabama would lead 30-7 at the half but would allow Georgia back into the game. With 2:31 left in the game. Dillion Bell scored in a 67-yard reception to give Georgia the lead. Still, on the first play of the next drive, Alabama scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass as Alabama beat Georgia 41-34. Last time out, they faced Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt dominated the game, leading 23-14 at the half. Alabama would make it a two-point game in the third quarter, but Vanderbilt would hold on, winning 40-35.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: South Carolina-Alabama Odds

South Carolina: +21.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1100

Alabama: -21.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -2500

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Alabama

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

LaNorris Sellers leads the way for the South Carolina offense. He has completed 49 of 85 passes for 555 yards. Sellers has two touchdown passes and three interceptions on the year. He has been sacked 16 times on the year, but he has also been solid in running the ball. He has run 55 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

His top target on the year has been Mazeo Bennett Jr. He has 14 receptions on the year with 200 yards and two touchdowns. Further, tight end Joshua Simon has been solid this year. He has 11 receptions on the year for 120 yards and a touchdown. Gage Larvadain rounds out the top receivers on the year. He has seven receptions for 118 yards this year. Raheim Sanders has led the ground game this year. He has 65 carries for 315 yards and four touchdowns on the year. Behind him, it is quarterbacks LaNorris Sellers and Robby Ashford who lead the way.

South Carolina has been solid on defense this year. They are 23rd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 17th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 29th against the rush and 29th against the pass. Nick Emmanwori has been great this year. He leads the team with 29 tackles on the year while having two pass break-ups and two interceptions. He also has scored a touchdown. Jalon Kilgore has been solid as well. He has three pass breakups and two interceptions on the year. Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart have been great in the pass rush. Steward has 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Kennard has 5.5 sacks with two forced fumbles.

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jalen Milroe has led the way for Alabama. He has completed 80 passes on 109 attempts this year. He has 1,274 yards on the year with 11 touchdowns. Further, He has been sacked seven times, with just two interceptions. Milroe has been great on the ground this year. He has run 59 times for 283 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ryan Williams has led the way in the receiving game. He has 19 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns on the year. Further, he has a long of 84 yards on the year. Germie Bernard has also been solid this year. He has 16 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown. Finally, tight-end CJ Dippre has been solid. He has eight receptions for 124 yards this year. In the running game, Jam Miller has led the way. He has 39 carries on the year for 318 yards and five touchdowns. Further, Justice Haynes has run 31 times for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama is 26th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 33rd in opponent yards per game. They are 45th against the rush while sitting 50th against the pass. Jihaad Campbell has led the way. He leads the team with 44 tackles while having half a sack, a pass breakup, and an interception. Keon Sabb has also been solid, having three pass breakups and two interceptions. Finally, Que Robinson has 3.5 sacks on the year while forcing a fumble and recovering one.

Final South Carolina-Alabama Prediction & Pick

The odds in this South Carolina-Alabama tilt heavily favor the Tide. Still, Alabama struggled heavily against Deigo Pavia. He had just four incomplete passes while running for 56 yards on the year. Further, the ground game for Vanderbilt was solid. Still, the Alabama offense has been great this year. Alabama is sixth in the nation in points per game. South Carolina is going to keep the ball on the ground and have success. Alabama is 45th in the nation in rushing yards against, but South Carolina is running for 184 yards per game. Expect points in this one, and take the over.

Final South Carolina-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Over 50.5 (-110)