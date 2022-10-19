Alabama football coach Nick Saban reacts to video showing Jermaine Burton allegedly hitting female Tennessee fan

Alabama football is looking to rebound from its first loss of the season after falling to Tennessee football. But before they can pick up the pieces, they must deal with a situation in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton seems to have hit Tennesee fans following the No. 6 Crimson Tide’s 52-49 loss.

As Tennesee fans storm the field at Neyland Stadium after the huge win, Burton reached out to hit someone in the head after running in front of him on the way to the field. Before approaching the exit to the field, he swung his arm at another Volunteers fan when he began to leave the field. Both videos of the incident were originally uploaded to TikTok.

Jermaine Burton smacking a girl in the head after the game pic.twitter.com/6DeqPYJ5WK — Legends of Lindsey Nelson (@VolCreatures) October 18, 2022

According to Charlie Porter of BamaOnLine, Saban released a statement about the incident. “We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information,” the Alabama football head coach said.

After close calls against Texas and Texas A&M earlier in the season, Tennesee finally got the best of the Alabama football squad. In a brutal loss, the Crimson Tide allowed 4.7 yards per rush. They possessed the ball for over half the game and had a lead with under eight minutes to play. They were knocked out of the top five on the AP Poll.

While Saban and the Alabama football program deal with the Burton situation, they will prepare to face No. 24 Mississippi State and get back in the win column.