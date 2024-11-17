Alabama football is losing a four-star recruit. High school running back Anthony Rogers is set to pick either Georgia or Ohio State, after de committing from the Crimson Tide. Rogers says he will sign with a team on Signing Day, which is December 4.

This is a tough blow to the Crimson Tide, as Rogers is one of the best prep prospects in Alabama. The four-star rusher plays for Carver High School in Montgomery.

“It is getting close to Signing Day and I just have to look for the best opportunity for me,” Rogers said, per On3. “Alabama has great coaches and they did a great job recruiting me, but I just have to make sure I make the best decision for me. That is what is most important.”

Rogers is the no. 162 prospect in the On3 college football recruiting rankings, in the 2025 class.

“I will announce my decision on Signing Day (Dec. 4),” Rogers added. “It will be between Georgia and Ohio State. I had great visits to both schools and I will keep talking to them, praying on it and seeing what my gut feeling is telling me. It is something I will think a lot about the next couple of weeks.”

Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama are all blue-blood football programs who have chances still to make the College Football Playoff. All three schools have lost at least once in the 2024 campaign.

Alabama football is under new leadership

Kalen DeBoer is in his first season at Alabama football, following the retirement of Nick Saban. DeBoer has the Crimson Tide at 8-2 this season, with a 4-2 conference record.

Alabama's struggled a little bit more this year than fans are used to. The Crimson Tide lost to Vanderbilt, in a game that stunned the college football world. The squad also bowed to a ranked Tennessee team on the road in October.

Despite the losses, the Crimson Tide still have an outside chance at making the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Jalen Milroe is leading the way, with 2,232 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. Alabama's defense is also playing better, after forcing three turnovers in a win over Mercer on Saturday.

“We're hunting the ball,” DeBoer said, per ESPN.

Alabama football plays Oklahoma on Saturday. The Crimson Tide then complete their regular season on November 30 Auburn. The squad must win both games to stay viable in the SEC race.