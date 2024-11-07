It hasn't been perfect for Alabama football this season, but the Crimson Tide have managed to defeat the hurdles as harmoniously as professionals. Head coach Kalen DeBoer's squad earned a No. 11 seed in the first College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, coming off a bye week.

The Crimson Tide earned an impressive 34-0 victory against Missouri on October 26, which likely sparked the inclusion in the recent CFB bracket. DeBoer caught up with the media on Wednesday to address Alabama's recent ranking.

“We’ve shown some perseverance,” DeBoer said, per SiriusXM College Sports Radio.

Alabama has been led by Jalen Milroe this season, as the junior quarterback has aired it out 203 times for 137 completions, 1,937 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Crimson Tide can't afford another loss, but based on DeBoer emphasizing the team's perseverance, they are too locked in to fall in any of their final four contests against No. 15 LSU, Mercer, Oklahoma and Auburn.

Can Alabama football earn a higher seed in CFP?

Alabama is the only team within the current 12-team pool that has two losses this season. The Week 11 clash with LSU could become their biggest obstacle, as one more loss could potentially boot the Tide out of national championship competition.

“I didn't realize even where we were ranked until just now,” DeBoer said on Wednesday's SEC football media teleconference, per Colin Gay of Tuscaloosa News. “I knew it would be up there somewhere.”

“Each week is what it's about for us,” DeBoer said. “If we do what we need to do, it will work itself out. And that's the approach we have. That's the approach we had after Tennessee as well. Just focus on what we call next-play mindset, next-game mindset. And that's the only thing that matters.”

While DeBoer's optimism is strong in Alabama football for the final four games of the 2024-25 campaign, they will have to keep proving to the committee that they are worthy of the College Football Playoff.