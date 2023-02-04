There is perhaps no assistant coaching job that holds more significance than the offensive coordinator position at Alabama football. Nick Saban may get most of the glory as the head coach, but the Crimson Tide OC regularly draws eyes from other college football programs, NFL teams and potential recruits.

Former Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees now joins a long list of inventive Bama play-callers like Lane Kiffin, Mike Locksley, Steve Sarkisian, and most recently Bill O’Brien. Though, the OC job will not just be a lunching pad for Rees’ own career. His future QBs, like 5-star commit Julian Sayin, will be looking for him to help deliver plenty of team and individual success for their benefit as well.

Sayin already has a relationship with Rees from his time visiting the Notre Dame campus, and he shared his thoughts about his future coach, via Touchdown Alabama Magazine’s Justin Smith.

“I think he is a great offensive mind, and I liked him when he was recruiting at Notre Dame,” Sayin said.

Rees played a big role in the Irish’s mid-season turnaround last year. Quarterback Drew Pyne (now at Arizona State) came into his own and helped rejuvenate a stalling offense. Rees could have even more to work with now, with an abundance of talent waiting for him in Tuscaloosa. Sayin and Rees could be a powerful one-two punch in the coming years.

And fans will need them to be just that, as the Georgia Bulldogs are seeking their third consecutive National Championship. Rees is going to be tasked with helping Alabama football end its own two-year drought while also ensuring that there will be no dynasty talk in Atlanta.

It is a tough job, but a very rewarding one if done to full effect. Sayin’s endorsement will make Rees’ transition just a bit easier.