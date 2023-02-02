The Alabama football program figures to be one of the two or three most motivated teams in the country in 2023 after failing to make the College Football Playoff in the 2o22 season. It seems like Nick Saban is leaving no stone unturned in an effort to put the Crimson Tide on top in football and the other major intercollegiate sports.

Yea Alabama has launched as the preferred NIL collective of Crimson Tide athletics. This is the first time the full power of the Alabama brand has been put behind a collective. More from @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/sra8l42YDOpic.twitter.com/yLmopjrOye — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) February 2, 2023

The athletic department came out with a hype video for its fans that highlights the school’s interest in making sure its athletes are able to take advantage of the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) possibilities for marketing purposes. Saban and several of the Alabama varsity sports coaches and athletes participated in a video asking fans to contribute in helping the Crimson Tide “stay on top” from a competitive perspective.

The idea behind the video is that if fans want to contribute to the school’s NIL fund through donation or marketing opportunities there are significant avenues to allow that to happen. Fans can go to “Yea-Alabama” in order to help grow the Crimson Tide brand on behalf of the individual athletes participating in varsity sports.

This has to be a scary thought for teams competing with Alabama in football and the other major varsity sports. The Crimson Tide has regularly been at or near the top of the recruiting wars prior to their dive into the NIL waters, and it seems this will only make them more formidable.

One can easily expect other major schools to follow in Alabama’s foot steps and put out their own hype videos for NIL contributions.