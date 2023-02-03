Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has been one of Alabama‘s top candidates for offensive coordinator. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have officially got their man, as Rees has accepted a deal with Alabama, via Mike Berardino of ND Insider.

While the financials of the deal were not yet disclosed, Notre Dame’s players have already been informed of Rees’ departure. As Alabama’s newest offensive coordinator, he is replacing Bill O’Brien, who took the same job with the New England Patriots.

Tommy Rees has been Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator since 2020. He started with the Fighting Irish as their quarterbacks coach in 2017 and held that title into his tenure as OC. Prior to Notre Dame, Rees was an offensive assistant with the Chargers when they were still in San Diego.

In what is now Rees’ last tenure with the Irish, Notre Dame ranked 42nd in scoring offense, averaging 31.8 points per game. They ranked 60th in total offense (396.2 YPG) and shined in the run game, ranking 35th national by averaging 189.1 yards per game on the ground.

Alabama had one of the best offenses in the country this past season. The Crimson Tide ranked fourth in scoring offense (41.1 PPG) and 30th in total offense (195.5).

Tommy Rees will now be tasked with ensuring Alabama’s offense stays at world class form. He’ll now be diving head first into the SEC and will be Saban’s right-hand man when it comes to offense. After searching for weeks and weeks for their next OC, Alabama has settled on Rees.

Notre Dame’s loss is the Crimson Tide’s gain.