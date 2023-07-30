Nick Saban and Alabama football just took a massive L on Saturday after five-star commit Perry Thompson flipped to Auburn football.

Thompson initially committed to the Crimson Tide in June 2022, but the Tigers emerged as serious threats in the months that followed. The talks about Perry potentially flipping to Auburn football heat up once again in recent days when various predictions and projections anticipating the move from happening.

The 6-foot-3 wideout confirmed his decision to On3 and explained his decision for doing so, noting that the Tigers have really sold him on their plans for him.

“I can go build that legacy at Auburn. I can be someone that helps turn things around and be the guy for the program. It is just the place I feel is the best first for me,” Thompson said, per Chad Simmons.

“…Since Hugh Freeze got to Auburn, he and the staff made me a top priority. Coach Freeze, Coach Marcus Davis, the whole staff and the fan base makes me feel wanted. The feeling for me is just different at Auburn.”

It's certainly a big hit for Nick Saban and Alabama football's 2024 recruiting class. Perry Thompson, the no. 29 player in the country, was projected to be a massive piece for the Crimson Tide when he comes in. Unfortunately, that will no longer happen. Making matters worse, they lost him to a rival from the same conference and division.

Of course Alabama football can do nothing but move on from the huge miss, though maybe it'll give them extra motivation when they play the Tigers in the future.