Bryce Young gets encouraging update with status still up in the air for Texas A&M game

Alabama football star quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury last weekend in the Crimson Tide’s 49-26 win over Arkansas. While it’s not expected to be serious, his status is still up in the air for the team’s huge tilt with Texas A&M on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

College football reporter Pete Thamel offered a critical update on the signal-caller ahead of the contest, saying he’ll truly be a game-time decision. But most importantly, Young is in line to play next weekend against Tennessee:

“It’s going to be a day of game-time decisions, and none of them loom larger than Bryce Young,” began Thamel. “What we know about him right now is that he is going to be a game-time decision today. He has practiced only lightly so far this week. Look for Bryce Young this afternoon to go through his first rigorous throwing workout. How that workout goes is going to determine whether or not he plays for the Crimson Tide tonight.

“The best news for Alabama fans will be that if he does not play, he’s expected to be close to 100% for that big matchup at Tennessee next weekend.”

If Young misses the Aggies matchup, it’s really not the end of the world. Jimbo Fisher’s group has been atrocious so far and backup QB Jalen Milroe is more than capable of leading Alabama to their sixth win. The Tide might not blow A&M out, but a win is definitely likely.

What’s most important is Bryce Young being healthy in the long run as Bama looks to win a CFB title. They certainly look like the early favorite.