Alabama football’s Bryce Young sparks Clemson rivalry, jumping DJ Uiagalelei for Dr Pepper deal

Alabama football star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young has secured another NIL deal. Not just any NIL deal, either. Young has taken over for Clemson football’s DJ Uiagalelei with this Dr. Pepper deal, which will feature the Crimson Tide signal-caller in this year’s installment- the fifth- of the “Fansville” campaign. Here’s what Young said after his acting debut, per Kristi Dosh of Forbes.

“It was a lot of fun,” Young said. “I don’t know if I’m going to give up my football career anytime soon, but I’m proud of the way everything turned out and I’m really excited for everyone to see the commercials. I hope everyone has some fun with them.”

Of course, it’s a big step for Bryce Young, who, after amassing nearly $3.2 million in NIL deals, expressed excitement about his acting debut. But the bigger story here is the fact that the Alabama football star replaced his Clemson counterpart, DJ Uiagalelei.

Fans speculated that perhaps Dr. Pepper had some regrets about last year’s NIL deal with Uiagalelei, who struggled to the tune of nine touchdowns, 10 interceptions and just a 55.6 completion percentage. Young, on the other hand, broke out in a big way, throwing for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Now, not only are the no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide and the no.-4 ranked Clemson football going to duke it out for national supremacy, but their starting quarterbacks are battling it out in the NIL space.

It makes for a compelling rivalry. of course, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers have edged Nick Saban’s Alabama football program twice in the national championship.

If they are to do that again, it will ultimately come down to quarterback play. It will come down to DJ Uiagalelei and Bryce Young.