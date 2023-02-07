Kevin Steele is returning to Tuscaloosa as the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, and it’s got Alabama football 5-star Yhonzae Pierre all excited (via Joseph Hastings of On3 Sports).

“Being back for the Tide, he’s going to make a statement,” Pierre said about Steele coming back to be the defensive coordinator of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Steele will be covering the void left in Alabama football by Pete Golding, who’s taken a job as the defensive coordinator of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Steele is very much familiar with Nick Saban and the atmosphere down in Tuscaloosa, having served as Alabama football defensive coordinator, linebackers coach, and director of player personnel in different years for the program.

Before returning to Alabama football, Steele served as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Hurricanes. Under his guidance, the Hurricanes finished 66th in the nation in scoring defense in 2022 and 52nd in total defense, allowing 28.0 points and 378.3 total yards, respectively. With Alabama, Steele is going to work with better pieces on defense.

While the Crimson Tide were not able to make it to the College Football Playoff in the 2022 season, Alabama football was still among the best teams in the nation. Alabama was a juggernaut on both ends of the field. They averaged 41.7 points per game and gave up just 19.7 points per outing. Steele is expected to sustain if not further elevate the Crimson Tide’s stop unit as the team looks forward to making a big splash in 2023.

Steele also has had stints in Tennessee, New Mexico State, Nebraska, Baylor, Florida State, Auburn, LSU, and Clemson in his college coaching career.