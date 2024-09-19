The Alabama football team is breaking in a new head coach this season as Kalen DeBoer is leading the Crimson Tide this year. It's been weird to see someone else come out of the tunnel that isn't Nick Saban, but the legendary coach retired after the conclusion of last season. Not very many people saw it coming, including people on the Alabama coaching staff.

Alabama football offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic noted on Thursday that Nick Saban's retirement caught him a little bit off guard. Kapilovic said that he knew of some people that were doing interviews with Saban for jobs on the staff. Then, out of nowhere, Saban decided to call it a career.

“Alabama OL coach Chris Kapilovic said he was ‘semi-shocked' when Nick Saban retired because Saban was in the process of interviewing two of his friends for jobs on the Crimson Tide staff,” Matt Stahl said in a post.

One aspect of those interviews that caught Kapilovic off guard in particular was that one of those friends was interviewing for a job the day that Saban made his retirement official.

“One of them interviewed that day,” Kapilovic said.

The retirement caught Alabama football fans off guard as well, but the Crimson Tide did a good job of going out and getting one of the best coaches on the market. Kalen DeBoer is now the head coach at Alabama, and he has done a good job through three games.

So far so good for Kalen DeBoer

Following in the footsteps of greatness is no easy task, but Kalen DeBoer is doing a good job so far as the head coach of the Alabama football team. Through three weeks, it doesn't look like the Crimson Tide have missed a beat despite losing Nick Saban.

Alabama has played three games so far this season, and the Crimson Tide have won them all. Their week two performance at home against USF was a bit concerning as Alabama was only up by five points at one point in the fourth quarter, but the team bounced back well in week three as they went on the road and easily took down Wisconsin, 42-10. That was a big win for the Crimson Tide, and they now have a bye week before playing arguably their biggest game of the season.

We are going to find out a lot about Kalen DeBoer and this Alabama football team as #2 Georgia will be coming to Tuscaloosa in week five. That is one of the biggest college football games of the season, and you won't want to miss it.