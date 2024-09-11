When the Alabama football squad's College Football Playoff run was cut short by Michigan, Crimson Tide fans thought that everything would be alright. They still had Nick Saban for the next few years. However, their expectations took a turn when the legendary Crimson Tide head honcho retired and Kalen DeBoer took over. A lot of players apparently knew that he was going to retire but Jalen Milroe was not one of them.

It is often a courtesy for all coaches to bid farewell to their teams before retiring just like what Jim Harbaugh did to Michigan. However, Nick Saban may not have been able to relay the news to Jalen Milroe and the rest of the Alabama football program. The Crimson Tide quarterback, while not being informed first, still understood why his head coach made that call, via Matt Stahl of Alabama.com.

“Going back to everything that transpired once Coach Saban retired. I was unaware that he was going to retire but I do acknowledge why he retired and I understand why he retired. I’m so happy for him,” Milroe said.

The Crimson Tide QB's relationship with Nick Saban in the Alabama football system

Coach Saban has been able to develop a lot of players in his system from the NFL to the Alabama football squad. One might think that this means that his relatonships with each of his stars are surface level but they would be mistaken. Milore, for instance, has developed quite a relationship with the former head honcho. So much so that he will always be by his former mentor's side.

“As athletes we always talk about life after football, what about life after coaching? You know he has so much life that he can experience and he can enjoy now that he’s done coaching the game of football. He loves football, and now he’s able to talk in the broadcasting room of football and talk about something he loves. So I’ll always support Coach Saban,” Milroe said.

As of the moment, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide have been on a roll. Will they be able to retain their momentum?