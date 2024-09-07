Alabama football received some last-minute injury news ahead of Saturday's matchup with South Florida. Sophomore offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is doubtful for the USF game, per ESPN's Pete Thamel on X, formerly Twitter. It would be Proctor's second consecutive week on the sidelines, after missing Alabama's Week 1 game against Western Kentucky.

Thamel noted that Proctor “injured his left shoulder in warm-ups” last week, which has unfortunately lingered into their second home affair of the 2024-25 season. The team previously listed Proctor as more “day-to-day” than “week-to-week,” but it appears that RS sophomore Elijah Prichett will get the nod again at LT. All signs point to Proctor returning in Week 3, when Alabama has to travel for a matchup against a tough Wisconsin football team.

“He’s working toward it,” DeBoer said earlier this week. “We’ll have to see right toward the end of the week. If it were up to him, he’d probably be out there. But we’ve got to be smart, and that means in these days earlier in the week, we’ve got to be smart and careful. He’s doing really well.”

Proctor earned All-SEC Freshman honors in 2023, appearing in all 13 games for the Crimson Tide. Alabama is currently ranked No. 4 in the latest AP poll and will need to make another statement in Week 2. They stormed Western Kentucky 63-0 last week, but it only bumped them up one spot amongst the country's best. If they want to keep pace with powerhouses Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas, then they'll need to keep piling on the points ahead of their more daunting SEC clashes later this season.

Alabama football is currently a 30.5-point favorite against USF. It's uncertain how that line could change given the latest injury update, but DeBoer should be able to earn his second career victory as head coach of the ‘Tide. Kickoff is at 7 PM ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL.