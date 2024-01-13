Former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III loves Alabama football's hiring of Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban.

Recently, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban shocked the college football world when he announced his retirement from the profession following nearly two decades spent with the Crimson Tide. The announcement followed Alabama's overtime loss in the Rose Bowl to Michigan and immediately opened up speculation on who might be Saban's successor on the sidelines in Tuscaloosa.

Not less than 48 hours later, the public got its answer, as Alabama announced it would be hiring former Washington football head coach Kalen DeBoer to be their next coach.

One person who was extremely excited about the hire was former Baylor football quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, who took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to shower praise on the decision.

“Kalen Deboer is a PHENOMENAL hire for Alabama,” wrote Griffin III. “Every meeting I have ever walked out of with him I always said the same thing. That’s a Coach, I WOULD LOVE TO PLAY FOR. He gets it. His players give their all for him and he won’t try to be Nick Saban or anyone else but himself.”

DeBoer just got finished leading the Washington Huskies all the way to the National Championship Game, where they were knocked out by the same Michigan team that spelled Alabama's downfall in the prior round. Of course, filling the shoes of arguably the greatest head coach of all time in Nick Saban will come with immense pressure and expectations for DeBoer.

However, it seems that the general sentiment around the hire is decidedly positive.