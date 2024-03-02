Next year is going to be an interesting one for the Alabama football team. For the first time in awhile, the Crimson Tide will not have Nick Saban as their head coach. The legend retired after the 2023 season, and Kalen DeBoer is now the head coach of Alabama. He is already doing a good job as he just flipped a recruit over from their biggest rival, Auburn football.
The Alabama football vs. Auburn rivalry is one of the best in all of sports, not just college football. Those two teams do not like each other, and the Crimson Tide just got four-star defensive lineman Antonio Coleman to flip his commitment from Auburn to Alabama.
“I feel like Roach is solid & like their program can develop me more,” Antonio Coleman said, according to a tweet from Hayes Fawcett.
Coleman is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports, and he is the #122 player in the 2025 class, the #15 DL and the #11 player in the state of Alabama. He currently attends Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama. He is staying in his home state, and he won't have to travel too far as Tuscaloosa is about three hours from home.
This is a big win for Alabama and a big win for Kalen DeBoer in terms of this rivalry. He hasn't faced the Tigers on the field yet, but he is already pulling off big recruiting wins for them.
Recruiting is going to continue to be crucial for the Crimson Tide under DeBoer. Alabama consistently has one of the best recruiting classes in the entire country, and DeBoer has to keep that up if he wants this team to continue to dominate like they did when Saban was the head coach.
Next year will be a very exciting season for college football in general, and the changes with the Alabama football program are part of the reason why. Seeing year one of the DeBoer era is going to be fun.