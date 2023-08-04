Alabama football has a quarterback competition on their hands this offseason, and we all know that the press is going to be asking a lot of questions about it to Nick Saban. However, as we all know the classic “so quit asking” Saban postgame interview video, he isn't going to want to hear them this early in camp.

The Crimson Tide finished up their first day of camp on Thursday, and Nick Saban kept things 100% real with the press, according to a video posted by The Next Round on Twitter.

“You're gonna ask about the quarterbacks every day, every day I'm going to tell you the same thing,” Saban told reporters after camp. “Everybody's getting reps at the position. Somebody's got to take the bull by the horns. Somebody's got to separate themselves. When that happens, we'll tell you.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Well, it's only been one day, but it appears that Saban is already getting sick of the Alabama QB competition and talking to the press about it. However, he does have a point. At this stage in Saban's career, everyone knows the type of guy he is. He's not going to disclose a lot of information on things like this and he's not going to make a decision on who the starter is until likely before the Crimson Tide's week one game against Middle Tennessee State football.

Whoever does end up getting the starting job is going to have just one warmup game (no offense Middle Tennessee State) before an immediate test. Alabama will host Texas football under the lights in week two in what is one of the most highly anticipated non-conference games of the season. Either Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner or Ty Simpson will have to shine on the biggest stage in just their second start.

The Alabama QB competition should ride right up until week one, but like Saban said, when something of note happens, he'll tell us.