The Alabama football team knocked off Kansas State by a score of 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl last season. For Nick Saban and the Alabama football program, the win produced another trophy in its ever-growing trophy case in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

For Saban's SEC competitors, it represented a year that proved once again that Saban and his Crimson Tide football team are in fact beatable.

Life has continued as usual for Saban and the Tide this offseason. Recently, Saban had a blunt take on Bryce Young's replacement at the quarterback position. Speculation has run rampant as to the makeup of Saban's roster after a curious wide receiver move was made by the Alabama football coaching staff.

As the season draws near in SEC country, Saban's Alabama football program has been busy on the recruiting trail. Competition for the 2024 class is heating up, but Saban and his staff have been ready.

On Saturday, it was announced that four-star Class of 2024 receiver Amari Jefferson chose Alabama football over Tennessee football and Georgia football, the defending two-time national champions.

It was a big recruiting coup for Saban, whose team now has the fifth-best recruiting class for 2024 according to On3.com.

Jefferson hails from Baylor School in Tennessee. A 5-foot-11, 200 pound receiver, he is rated as the third best player in the state and the 36th best receiver nationwide in his class. He has a strong baseball background and is known as a slippery and explosive player who can go the distance after the catch, which should make him an exceptional fit in the the Alabama football offense based on recent teams.

Alabama opens the 2023 season on September 2 against the Middle Tennessee State Raiders in Bryant-Denny Stadium, and all eyes will be on the quarterback position as Saban and the team attempt to move on from the Bryce Young era.