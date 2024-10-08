We are beginning to see an interesting trend in college football this year, and one that people feared when NIL became a thing. We are seeing players that are legit contributors on their teams, starting quarterbacks even, that are opting out of the rest of the season because of NIL issues. Players are taking a red shirt with the intent to enter the transfer portal. Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer and former Crimson Tide safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix recently shared their thoughts on the matter.

This all started because of UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka opting out of the rest of his season due to NIL issues. We have now seen some other players follow suit, and a lot of people in the football community are voicing their opinions on the matter.

“Players are opting out to redshirt a year because they didn’t get playing time?” Ha Ha Clinton-Dix said in a post. “What about creating good habits and working on your craft? Just quit. No more reps at practice no more routines? Just go into the portal rusty? Got it.”

Clinton-Dix doesn't think that is ruining the sport of college football, but he thinks it is setting a bad example for younger players.

“It's not that it’s ruining college football,” Clinton-Dix added. “But it’s hurting our youth who need these times to face adversity, develop good habits and character as young men so success carries over into the next chapter of life.”

Alabama recently had a player opt for a red shirt

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix made his comments after Alabama football defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis decided to opt for a red shirt. Oatis wasn't getting a ton of playing time, and there are often a lot of different things that go into these decisions.

“Felt like it was going that way,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said, according to an article from al.com. “I think the thing you also have to understand is there’s other elements to this, right. There’s health elements. There’s life elements. I love these guys. They work hard. Jehiem’s choices and things — there’s reasons for that. Right? He notified and has notified, and continued to be in communication here with us. Kind of felt like it was maybe going that direction. Not just today, or yesterday, or here in the last few days.”

Not every player is making this decision because of NIL issues, and it sounds like that wasn't the reason for Oatis. However, it certainly is becoming more popular.