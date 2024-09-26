College football Week 5 kicks off on Thursday night, but fans will have to wait another day for one of the week’s more exciting matchups.

While Army at Temple might carry some AAC implications, it’s the ACC showdown on Friday night that truly starts off Week 5’s best games. Virginia Tech will head down to South Beach to take on No. 7 Miami in the Hurricanes’ first conference battle of the season.

Once Saturday rolls around, four games will feature matchups between AP Top 25 opponents—three of which are conference clashes. The main event, of course, is the SEC powerhouse showdown between No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama. This game carries not just conference significance but also major College Football Playoff implications.

Additionally, three more ranked teams will face tough matchups this weekend. So, let’s dive into college football Week 5’s must-see games.

No. 2 Georgia @ No. 4 Alabama

The biggest matchup of Week 5 comes from the SEC. Typically, these two powerhouses don't meet often in the regular season; it's usually for SEC Championships or even national titles. Combined, they've won five of the last 10 national championships, facing each other in two of them.

Despite Georgia's recent success, this matchup has been a thorn in the side of head coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs are just 1-5 against Alabama under his leadership. However, things are different this time, with Nick Saban now retired. For new Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer, this will be his biggest test yet.

With talent spread across both rosters and numerous storylines in play, this is not just a must-see game—it could be one of the biggest matchups of the entire regular season.

Virginia Tech @ No. 7 Miami

Some might be quick to dismiss this classic rivalry simply due to Miami's dominance in the first four games. However, strange things often happen in Friday night matchups, where the underdog sometimes has the last laugh.

Virginia Tech enters the game at 2-2, with losses to Vanderbilt and Rutgers. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have been cruising, with their only real challenge coming in Week 1 against Florida—a win that now seems less impressive. This will be the ACC opener for both teams. Miami has won three of the last four and five of the last six meetings in this rivalry.

No. 20 Oklahoma State @ No. 23 Kansas State

With both teams coming off a loss last weekend, each will be looking to rebound with their first Big 12 conference win in Week 5. The Cowboys fell to conference favorite Utah, with quarterback Alan Bowman getting benched midway through the game, only to return later. Meanwhile, the Wildcats were thumped by BYU. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson, along with the Wildcats' defense, will aim to reestablish themselves in this crucial Top 25 conference matchup.

South Florida @ Tulane

The race for the Group of Five spot in the College Football Playoff is still wide open. While some undefeated teams are making their mark, others, like South Florida and Tulane, remain very much in the hunt despite suffering early losses. The good news for both the Bulls and the Green Wave is that neither has lost an AAC conference game yet. That will change for one of them on Saturday.

Regardless, both teams have had some intriguing matchups against Power 4 opponents, and they’ve mostly held their own. This could be a fun one.

No. 15 Louisville @ No. 16 Notre Dame

Even though they're ranked, No. 15 Louisville has become the forgotten team of the ACC despite being last year's conference runner-up. While their matchup against No. 16 Notre Dame feels like it should be an ACC game, it’s not—thanks to the Fighting Irish still refusing to join a conference. They might be regretting that decision this year after their Week 2 loss to NIU, as now every opponent on their schedule needs to count with no conference schedule to fall back on.

Last year, Louisville pulled off an upset against Notre Dame at home. This time, the matchup moves to South Bend.

No. 21 Oklahoma @ Auburn

What makes this SEC Week 5 matchup a must-see is seeing how each team will respond after lopsided losses in the previous week. Oklahoma had no answers offensively against Tennessee, while Auburn continued to struggle on offense in their loss to Arkansas. Neither coach seems set on their starting quarterback, as both teams saw their respective starters benched mid-game last week. That uncertainty alone is reason enough to tune in.

Colorado @ UCF

Every week is a prove it week for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, and Week 5 is no exception. The Buffaloes, thanks to a miraculous late Hail Mary, maintained a winning record by upsetting Baylor and improving to 3-1. Now, they make the long trek to Orlando to face what many consider one of the best teams in the Big 12, UCF (3-0).

It doesn’t matter that UCF is a 14.5-point favorite—Colorado remains must-see football every week, including Week 5.

No. 19 Illinois @ No. 9 Penn State

Illinois made a statement last week with their overtime win over Nebraska, knocking the Cornhuskers out of the Top 25 and boosting their own stock. Now, the challenge gets tougher as they head to Happy Valley for a Top 25 showdown with significant Big Ten implications. The Nittany Lions are looking to prove doubters wrong, especially with the expanded 12-team playoff format in play this year, and maintain their elite status in the conference. Meanwhile, a win for Illinois would be nothing short of monumental.

Washington State @ No. 25 Boise State

Washington State has quietly gone 4-0, notching an impressive win over rival Washington in the Apple Cup last weekend. Now, they'll face a ranked Boise State team in what could be a preview of a future Pac-12 matchup. In Week 5, though, it’s all about bragging rights and potentially bolstering their case for one of the at-large bids for the playoff.

The Broncos still feature one of the nation's top running backs in Ashton Jeanty, who will provide a significant challenge for the Cougars.