Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe has been turning heads at the collegiate level as he's led the team to a 11-1 record. There's no doubt that Milroe himself is proud of what he's accomplished this season as he recalls the people that have doubted him since the beginning according to ESPN.
“I was told I would never be the starting quarterback at Alabama,” Milroe said. “I've been told I was not smart enough to play the position. I've been told everything. Even when I was named the starter at the beginning of the season, I don't think a lot of people thought I would keep it, and if I did, that we were going to have a bad season. So, yes, I've faced a lot of obstacles. The main thing is the right people believed in me, here at Alabama and within my family, and I remained grounded in believing in who I am.”
Alabama football's Milroe compares his path to a dream
In the 2023 college football season, Milroe threw for 2,526 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, he's rushed for 439 yards and a whopping 12 scores. The sophomore signal-caller has had his ups-and-downs in his young career so far, as he compares it to a dream, but acknowledges to ESPN that it's not always a “good dream.”
“Seems like a dream, not always a good dream, but a dream that I never quit believing would become a reality,” Milroe said. “From where I was, the way I was doubted — and even some people in this building [Alabama's football complex] doubted me — it truly blows my mind to where it's all led to, and the best part, where it's led to for our team.”
Up next for Milroe and the No. 8 Alabama football team is the SEC Championship game as they face the No.1 Georgia Bulldogs.