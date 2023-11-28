Sophomore Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe talks about this season's success and how he's silencing the doubters.

Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe has been turning heads at the collegiate level as he's led the team to a 11-1 record. There's no doubt that Milroe himself is proud of what he's accomplished this season as he recalls the people that have doubted him since the beginning according to ESPN.

“I was told I would never be the starting quarterback at Alabama,” Milroe said. “I've been told I was not smart enough to play the position. I've been told everything. Even when I was named the starter at the beginning of the season, I don't think a lot of people thought I would keep it, and if I did, that we were going to have a bad season. So, yes, I've faced a lot of obstacles. The main thing is the right people believed in me, here at Alabama and within my family, and I remained grounded in believing in who I am.”

Alabama football's Milroe compares his path to a dream

In the 2023 college football season, Milroe threw for 2,526 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, he's rushed for 439 yards and a whopping 12 scores. The sophomore signal-caller has had his ups-and-downs in his young career so far, as he compares it to a dream, but acknowledges to ESPN that it's not always a “good dream.”

“Seems like a dream, not always a good dream, but a dream that I never quit believing would become a reality,” Milroe said. “From where I was, the way I was doubted — and even some people in this building [Alabama's football complex] doubted me — it truly blows my mind to where it's all led to, and the best part, where it's led to for our team.”

Up next for Milroe and the No. 8 Alabama football team is the SEC Championship game as they face the No.1 Georgia Bulldogs.