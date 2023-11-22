Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe speaks on the Iron Bowl rivalry and his confidence in the Crimson Tide.

Alabama football travels just over two hours East to face the Auburn Tigers this weekend. The annual Iron Bowl features the 10-1 Crimson Tide and 6-5 Tigers. Alabama is favored in the matchup, but the rivalry game will always bring out a different fire in both programs. The Tide should proceed with caution, heading into a hostile Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe spoke on the historic rivalry between both programs. He expressed the importance of the matchup, with Alabama still fighting for a College Football Playoff slot.

“It’s going to be definitely a big challenge for us, but I do know about the history of the game,” Milroe said, per Dan Morrison at On3. “It’s very exciting going into the week.”

Despite Auburn's record, the Tigers have a chance to ruin the Tide's shot at the CFP. Alabama is fighting its way toward the Top 4, competing against teams like Florida State and Washington. Milroe seems to be excited for the moment and the spotlight that this game brings.

“No matter what state you’re from, you do know about the Iron Bowl,” Milroe said. “Being from Texas, I know about the Iron Bowl for sure, and I grew up watching. But to be able to experience the Iron Bowl is going to be a great experience, especially going on the road to Auburn.”

A team coached under Nick Saban is always ready to fight through any battle and this weekend won't be any different. Alabama will need to defeat the Tigers and come out with an SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs. They have a full plate on their hands, but Milroe and the Tide are ready to eat.

“When you talk about four quarters, you talk about Fourth Quarter Program, you talk about mental toughness, you talk about willing to compete, you talk about grit, it all goes into that game,” Milroe said.