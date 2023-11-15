The College Football Playoff Committee is explaining its decision to move Georgia football ahead of Ohio State this week.

On Tuesday evening, Georgia football got some good news in the fact that they are now the number one team in the official College Football Playoff Committee Rankings, passing up Ohio State football in the process. Many were confused when Ohio State was named as the number one team in last week's poll over teams like both Georgia and Michigan, but it seems that the Committee took these criticisms to heart when cooking up the second edition of the rankings.

Now, College Football Playoff Committee chair Boo Corrigan is breaking down what was behind the committee's decision to push the Bulldogs into the number one slot.

“The win last week over Missouri, the win over Mississippi,” said Corrigan, per Bryan Fischer of FOX Sports. “… the resume, everything combined.”

Georgia football picked up a big win over Ole Miss this past weekend, silencing any doubt that may have been spurred by their relatively lackluster performance in a win over Missouri the previous week. The Bulldogs have not been nearly as statistically dominant in 2023 as they have been in the previous two seasons, both of which culminated in National Championships. However, with the team currently sitting at a perfect 10-0, it appears that a third straight ring is well within reach for Kirby Smart and company.

Ohio State is also perfect on the 2023 slate but will face an immensely tough test in the form of the Michigan Wolverines in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Georgia is currently gearing up for a road contest against the Tennessee Volunteers on November 18.