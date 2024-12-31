Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s future with the Crimson Tide remains uncertain following a tough 19-13 loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The redshirt junior, per Alabama reporter Matt Stahl, who struggled in what may have been his final appearance for Alabama, offered no clarity about his plans for the 2025 season.

“Right now, I’m just going to try to soak up this moment today,” Milroe said during a postgame press conference at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. “Not really try to focus on any future endeavors.”

Alabama, a two-score favorite heading into the matchup, suffered its second loss to Michigan in a calendar year. The defeat was a bitter pill for the program, which finished the season 9-4—marking the first time since 2007 the Crimson Tide failed to notch at least 10 wins in a season.

Milroe’s early-game performance was a significant factor in the team’s struggles. Alabama’s first four drives ended in disaster: a turnover on downs after Milroe was sacked on fourth down, two fumbles, and an interception. These critical mistakes handed Michigan prime field position inside Alabama’s red zone on three separate occasions, putting immense pressure on the defense.

Despite the rough start, Milroe showcased flashes of his dual-threat potential. He completed 16 of 32 passes for 192 yards, including a touchdown, and added a 41-yard rush that highlighted his athleticism. However, the turnovers and inconsistent play loomed large in the low-scoring affair.

When asked about his tenure as Alabama’s starting quarterback, Milroe expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity.

“It means a lot,” Milroe said. “I put everything on the line. Hardships along the way, lot of doubt, lot of things along the process, but one thing’s for certain: I just remain faithful. I met a lot of great people along the way. It’s truly an honor to wear the script A each and every Saturday, win or loss. I don’t take it lightly at all.”

Milroe now faces a crucial decision about his future. The redshirt junior has until Jan. 6 to declare for the NFL Draft, with the final deadline being Jan. 15. His potential departure would leave Alabama with a significant void at quarterback heading into a high-profile 2025 opener against Florida State on Aug. 30.

For Alabama fans and staff, Milroe’s choice will be pivotal in shaping the team’s path forward. While the season ended on a sour note, the quarterback’s impact on the program is undeniable. Whether he chooses to return or take his talents to the next level, his journey as a Crimson Tide athlete has left an indelible mark.