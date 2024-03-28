The Alabama football team has already had a very tumultuous offseason, and things got even more chaotic on Tuesday as wide receiver Jalen Hale had to leave practice after going down with a scary injury. The Crimson Tide sophomore apparently injured his leg and had to leave in ambulance. It is unclear what the injury is or how long it will be before before Hale can return to the field for Alabama.
“Alabama experienced its first major spring setback Tuesday as sophomore receiver Jalen Hale suffered an injury to his leg, Tide Illustrated has learned,” A report from Tide Illustrated said. “According to a source, Hale left Alabama’s practice in an ambulance. The severity and timetable of his injury are not yet known.”
This is obviously very unfortunate news for Jalen Hale and the Alabama football team. Hale didn't have a big year as a true freshman last season, but he did get a little bit of playing time, and he was expected to take a leap this season. Hale finished last season with five receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown. There is still long ways to go before the season starts, so there is certainly a chance that he is healed up by then and that he can have a normal season.
“Jalen Hale is prepared to take on a bigger role this year,” Hale's teammate and fellow WR Kobe Prentice said on Tuesday. “He’s more dialed in. He’s got sneaky speed.”
There will likely be more news regarding Hale and his injury soon as there isn't much information about it right now. Hopefully for him and the Crimson Tide it's not as serious as the situation looked.
Alabama has had an up and down offseason
With everything that has happened with the Alabama football team this offseason, it seems like the season should be starting in just a couple weeks. The Crimson Tide have seen enough action for an entire offseason already, and there is still five months more of it.
Obviously, the main thing that Alabama has dealt with during the offseason is the retirement on Nick Saban. Not many people saw it coming, but shortly after the Crimson Tide lost to Michigan in the College Football Playoff, Saban decided that it was time for him to retire.
Alabama saw a good amount of talent enter the transfer portal after that, which is never good, but they did land Kalen DeBoer from Washington to be their next head coach. Losing arguably the best football coach of all time is never going to be easy, but the Crimson Tide did get one of the best coaches on the market, and that is certainly worth celebrating.
The Crimson Tide did lose those players to the portal, however, but one of the ups of the offseason was the return to Kadyn Proctor. Proctor transferred to Iowa after Saban retired, but he didn't stay in Iowa City long. He has already transferred back to play for DeBoer and Alabama.
There have been so many twists and turns already for the Crimson Tide, and it's only March. Let's hope that their next big piece of news is that Hale doesn't have a serious injury and that he will return to the field soon.