Because Alabama football is entering a transition period with a new head coach and plenty of roster changes, it must rely on the constants that remain on the team, and that includes the trenches. Saturday night's season opener versus Western Kentucky is a perfect tune-up for an already elite offensive line, but the injury bug struck before the game even began.

Stellar offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor suffered an injury during warmups and is on the sidelines with his left arm in a sling, via Bama247's Mike Rodak. Yikes.

That could be a big blow to the Crimson Tide depending on the severity of the injury. Obviously, sustaining a loss right before kickoff can have negative consequences on the game plan, but Alabama is the vastly superior team on the field.

The Tide is up 21-0 at time of print, with Jalen Milroe leading the way with 114 passing yards and three total touchdowns. He exploited the Hilltoppers' leaky secondary and connected with freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams for an 84-yard score.