Alabama football offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has had quite the offseason so far. He was one of the best offensive lineman in the country last year and he had a big season with the Crimson Tide. Then, when Nick Saban left at the conclusion of last year, Proctor decided that he was going to transfer, and he committed to Iowa football.

Players transferring is something that every new head coach has to deal with these days. Kalen DeBoer had to deal with a lot of it when he took the Alabama football head coaching job. What was surprising was when Kadyn Proctor decided in the spring that he was going to transfer back to the Crimson Tide.

“Maybe, like, month and a half in, you know, I kind of just started feeling like it wasn't the place for me, but it's all on the past, is what it is,” Proctor said, according to a post from AL.com.

When Proctor got back to Alabama, the first thing he did was apologize to Kalen DeBoer. He didn't feel like he gave DeBoer much of a chance before.

“When I got back, I had apologized, because I knew that when he first came here, his first week here, first day, couple days, I really wasn't giving him chance,” Proctor added. “And, you know, I just kind of started that conversation with an apology. Because I really felt bad. I kinda had my mind set on leaving and not really listening to what he had to say to me.”

Kadyn Proctor had to earn his spot back

Kadyn Proctor is obviously one of the best players on this Alabama football team, but he still had to earn his spot back when he transferred back to the Crimson Tide. Nothing was given.

“I just moved, like you can't come back to a place and have a spot back,” Proctor said. “So everybody's got to work for a spot, you know, I'm saying, so that's how I came into it. I knew I wasn't going to get it, you know, at first, and, you know, last year, I didn't get it til fall camp. So it took me several months to get it. So, coming back here. I just knew I had to work for it.”

One thing that impacted that return to Alabama was the relationships that Proctor has formed with his teammates. He missed them when he went to play with Iowa, and those relationships are very important to him.

“It definitely impacted, you know,” Proctor said. “I was sitting in my apartment room by myself. you know, I roomed by myself up there, and i just started thinking about it like those are friendships that are going to last a long, long time. So I really thought about that and how I missed them so great to come back to them.”

Now, Kadyn Proctor is back where he belongs, at Alabama. It's not often that you see a transfer situation like that, but we have seen it multiple times this offseason. It's something that we will likely continue to see with the transfer portal the way that it is.