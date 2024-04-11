Washington football running back Tybo Rogers was suspended by the team last November because of sexual assault allegations. He missed a couple of weeks, but he returned to the team in mid-December and participated with Washington in the College Football Playoff. Rogers was arrested on Friday on two counts of felony rape, and his head coach from last season, current Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer, released a statement on the matter.
“While I am not able to comment specifically on the situation involving an individual at my former institution because of federal privacy laws and the ongoing criminal matters, I do want to make it clear that I take any allegation of sexual misconduct very seriously,” Kalen DeBoer said in the statement. “I always have and always will follow established institutional policies and procedures to ensure prompt reporting and proper handling of allegations by the appropriate authorities.”
Now, Tybo Rogers has been suspended from the Washington football team indefinitely.
DeBoer's statement comes after there was some backlash toward him because Rogers was able to come back from his original suspension and participate in the College Football Playoff after it happened. Both instances occurred last fall.
Washington released a statement on the situation as well
Not only did Kalen DeBoer release a statement on the matter, but so did the University of Washington.
“The University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics Department is aware of the arrest of a football student-athlete by the Seattle Police Department,” The school said in the statement. “The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. The UW will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement, as requested.”
Bail for Tybo Rogers was set at $150,000 for both cases, and he did post bail. He is also set to appear in court on April 18th for his arraignment.