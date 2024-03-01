Big changes are coming to the Alabama football team next year. Legendary head coach Nick Saban retired after the conclusion of last season, and the new coach for the Crimson Tide is Kalen DeBoer. DeBoer just took Washington football to the national title game, and now he hopes to do the same at Alabama. His contract hasn't been officially approved by trustees, but records from the school give us an idea about how much DeBoer is making.
Kalen DeBoer was making a little over $4 million per year as the Washington football coach, but he was going to get a big raise if he stayed because of the national title run. He elected to go to Alabama football instead, and based on how much we was paid in February, he should end up making around $10 million per year.
“The Alabama trustees haven't formally approved Kalen DeBoer's contract but UA financial records show he was paid $834,978 in Feb,” Michael Casagrande wrote in a tweet. “That works out to an annual salary of $10 million. He was paid $4.2 million last year at Washington but was in line for a big raise if he stayed.”
It looks like Kalen DeBoer is going to have one of the highest salaries in college football as the coach of Alabama. The Crimson Tide wanted to get one of the hottest names on the market to replace one of the best coaches to ever do it, and it was going to take a big paycheck to make that happen.
This new era of Alabama football is going to be interesting to see. It will be weird to see the Crimson Tide take the field without Nick Saban, but the program seems to be in good hands with DeBoer running the ship. We will certainly learn a lot during the 2024 season.