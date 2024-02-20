Michigan football lost a key starter in the portal.

Michigan football's secondary was the best in the country last season according to many onlookers and it helped shut down the vaunted Kalen DeBoer and Michael Penix Jr. led Washington Huskies in the National Championship Game. Now a Michigan football starter is headed to Coach DeBoer's Alabama football program after Jim Harbaugh's departure to the NFL.

Recently Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore dropped a sharp five-word response to Ohio State's offseason recruiting success. A seventh-year senior was granted what is likely his final year of eligibility and could compete for the starting job at quarterback.

With the game of musical chairs continuing, rising Wolverines defender Keon Sabb has been reported as being Alabama bound.

Keon Sabb Reportedly Enrolls at Alabama

Reporter Aaron Suttles of the website Yea Alabama broke the news on Twitter.

Fans responded with gusto as the news was revealed following the DeBoer hire as well as the hiring of a former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker in a coaching role.

According to sources, former Michigan safety Keon Sabb has enrolled and is set to join the Alabama football program. He played in 14 games with five starts in 2023 and tallied 28 tackles and two interceptions. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) February 20, 2024

Fans React to Sabb Addition From Michigan Football

Fans reacted swiftly to the news. Sabb totaled 28 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed last season while starting at times for now-Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's defensive unit.

He is a native of Glassboro, New Jersey.

“They said Alabama was done,” one fan said on Twitter with four laughing and crying emojis afterward.

“Great player. He came in for injured Paige vs. Alabama in the Rose Bowl,” another fan added.

“Really good fit for Bama at a much-needed position group,” another fan added on X.

Michigan football returns Makari Paige, likely All-American Will Johnson and Ohio State game hero Rod Moore this season in the secondary, but now must replace one of its most talented members as the countdown to spring ball begins.