Michigan football's secondary was the best in the country last season according to many onlookers and it helped shut down the vaunted Kalen DeBoer and Michael Penix Jr. led Washington Huskies in the National Championship Game. Now a Michigan football starter is headed to Coach DeBoer's Alabama football program after Jim Harbaugh's departure to the NFL.

Recently Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore dropped a sharp five-word response to Ohio State's offseason recruiting success. A seventh-year senior was granted what is likely his final year of eligibility and could compete for the starting job at quarterback.

With the game of musical chairs continuing, rising Wolverines defender Keon Sabb has been reported as being Alabama bound.

Keon Sabb Reportedly Enrolls at Alabama 

Reporter Aaron Suttles of the website Yea Alabama broke the news on Twitter.

Fans responded with gusto as the news was revealed following the DeBoer hire as well as the hiring of a former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker in a coaching role.

Fans React to Sabb Addition From Michigan Football 

Fans reacted swiftly to the news. Sabb totaled 28 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed last season while starting at times for now-Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's defensive unit.

He is a native of Glassboro, New Jersey.

RECOMMENDED
Alabama football Coach Kalen DeBoer has made a crucial hire.
Alabama football continues to fill Kalen DeBoer's staff with hiring of Baylor coach

Nick Meyer ·

Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines responded to Day's recruiting windfall.
Michigan football Coach Sherrone Moore drops 5-word response to Ohio State's recruiting success

Nick Meyer ·

Jack Tuttle and the Michigan football team have a chance to be great next year.
Michigan football: Jack Tuttle's return for 7th collegiate season gets approval

Nick Meyer ·

“They said Alabama was done,” one fan said on Twitter with four laughing and crying emojis afterward.

“Great player. He came in for injured Paige vs. Alabama in the Rose Bowl,” another fan added.

“Really good fit for Bama at a much-needed position group,” another fan added on X.

Michigan football returns Makari Paige, likely All-American Will Johnson and Ohio State game hero Rod Moore this season in the secondary, but now must replace one of its most talented members as the countdown to spring ball begins.