Kool-Aid McKinstry makes drastic Alabama football decision ahead of 2022 college football season

Football will be everything in the 2022 NCAAF season for Alabama Crimson Tide for defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry. According to Mike Rodak of AL.com, McKinstry will not let basketball in the way, as he tries to help Nick Saban and Alabama football in dominating anew on the field.

“Kool-Aid McKinstry, speaking Tuesday to reporters for the first time since arriving at Alabama last year, says he won’t be playing basketball at Alabama. He did practice with the basketball team at one point as a freshman.”

Although McKinstry has never been rostered on the Crimson Tide’s Division I basketball team, he used to practice with Nate Oates’s team. Back in January, Oates said that he knows how demanding the football season is, and that he does not have an “anticipated start time or if the plan is for them [Alabama football cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold] to still come in or not.”

In his first season in Tuscaloosa, Kool-Aid McKinstry appeared in nine games and collected a total of nine solo tackles and 17 assisted tackles. He also had an interception under his belt, which he recorded right in the second Alabama football game of the 2021 college football season — a dominant 48-14 victory at home against the Mercer Bears.

With more experience, McKinstry can look forward to carving out a bigger role on Alabama’s defense which has traditionally been among the stoutest in the nation. Last season, Alabama football was 17th nationally with just 20.6 points allowed per game and sixth in total defense with only 309.0 total yards surrendered per contest.