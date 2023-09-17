Alabama football head coach Nick Saban can't be thrilled with his team's start in 2023. Although the team won its game against South Florida on Saturday, Saban was forced to use his second and third quarterbacks of the season amid the struggles, and things look as dire for Alabama as they have in over a decade.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2015-2017, apparently thinks that Alabama's dynastic run may be coming to a conclusion.

“Dynasty’s can’t last forever. It was a nice run though -Analyst Humph” wrote Humphrey on Twitter.

Marlon Humphrey won a national championship during his first season as a starter for Alabama against Clemson and was seconds away from repeating that feat before Clemson exacted their revenge in the 2016 National Championship Game.

However, the current iteration of the Crimson Tide are a far cry from the teams that dominated the college football landscape throughout the 2010s. Alabama football shockingly lost at home to the Texas Longhorns a week ago to even their record at 1-1, and they struggled mightily despite being heavily favored against South Florida.

After benching Jalen Milroe, Nick Saban was forced to try both Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson during Saturday's narrow victory. Neither quarterback was able to find much success, as both completed just five passes on underwhelming efficiency. It is worth noting, however, that the team was playing through the rain much of the afternoon.

Still, Alabama will hope to rebound at home next week when they host the Ole Miss Rebels at 3:30 PM.