What are Nick Saban's thoughts on a 12-team College Football Playoff format?

With talks of college football adopting a 12-team playoff format in the future, Nick Saban shared his thoughts on the idea ahead of Alabama football's College Football Playoff clash against Michigan.

“The big games are going to be the big games and there's always going to be speculation of who the best 12 teams are just like there's speculation now who the best 4 teams are, just like there's speculation in the NCAA basketball tournament when there's 68 teams in it,” Saban said, via Brett McMurphy of Action Network. “I don't see how it's going to minimize the importance of big games.

“No different than the NFL playoffs. People want to win the division. They don't want to be the wildcard team. If you have a chance to be a wildcard team that's better than not being in the playoffs. Everybody is fighting for home field advantage. I think all those things will exist in college football, as well.”

Nick Saban thinks the 12-team College Football Playoff format could work. He doesn't think early-round matchups would be less exciting.

College basketball obviously features March Madness which gives a number of different teams opportunities to win. Early-round March Madness games are still exciting given the potential for an upset, which happens quite frequently.

With college football's enormous popularity, one would imagine that every game in the College Football Playoff, regardless of how many teams are involved, will draw plenty of viewership.

Nick Saban seems to be a fan of the idea. What are your thoughts on a potential 12-team College Football Playoff format?