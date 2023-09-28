Alabama football cornerback Terrion Arnold recently had an interview conducted by ClutchPoints. The discussion covered multiple aspects of Arnold's football life. Naturally, Head Coach Nick Saban came up during the conversation. Arnold gushed about Saban's personality and the care he shows to athletes on the team.

“I feel what makes him different is most people don't really understand he has a true personality. I mean, the guy is a comedian, he's a character and he's a great coach all in one, ” Arnold explained, per ClutchPoints (h/t Hellmann's).

He continued, “He's all about the development of the players and really, I would say, really striving and pushing us to be our best version of ourselves.”

Although Nick Saban may appear stoic, Terrion Arnold's take holds credence. Recently, the Alabama football team beat Ole Miss, but a failure to capitalize on a blocked punt promoted a relatable response from Saban. He even made it rhyme. This was Saban's line, via Charlie Potter of On3Sports, “When it's 1st and 1, at the 1, why do you need to be in the gun?”

Surely, Arnold and his teammates can recall many more entertaining moments from Saban. On Arnold's next point, he and countless Alabama Crimson Tide football teammates are examples of the emphasis Nick Saban puts on development in football and life. Arnold's life is taking tremendous turns, as he looks to help lead the program to the College Football Playoff.

Arnold will continue to prepare with Coach Saban for the next time the Crimson Tide return to the field.