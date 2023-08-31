The Alabama football program is rallying back into their hopes of national championship contention. Nick Saban's squad looks to start it off on the right foot against MTSU football. But, the Crimson Tide head coach feels like there is something that he has yet to see from the squad. Will they be able to build their confidence to start their season strong en route to an SEC championship?

Nick Saban is very particular with his style of coaching and what he asks of his players. He wants the products of the Alabama football program to come out as complete as can be in order to fulfill their NFL upside. This is why he has rotating players and gives every one of his players their time to shine before they exit the program.

Although, the Crimson Tide head honcho still feels like there is much to improve before their game against the MTSU football squad. He outlined what his hopeful improvements are in his latest statement, via Grant Bicker of Saturday Down South.

“That’s why we’re going to play the first game, and see, you know. How guys play in the game, how they compete in the game, how they sustain it in the game, how they can finish in the 4th quarter,” he said regarding what the players should implement in the matchup. He also added why this would make their squad's skills more complete, “I think those are all things you find out about your team when you play games.”

Will this be able to carry them to SEC and NCAA glory?