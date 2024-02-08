Nick Saban is enjoying retirement from college football.

Golf and retirement go hand in hand, and that's exemplified as well by former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, who participated in an event ahead of the WM Phoenix Management Open at TPC Scottsdale. The legendary college football coach was asked by Kira Dixon of ESPN during the event about his thoughts on playing golf as compared to coaching the Crimson Tide and humbly responded.

“It's one thing to play in front of a hundred thousand people and know what you're doing, and it's a whole another thing to play in front of a bunch of people and don't know what you're doing. It's fun though.”

The important thing here is that at least Saban enjoyed the experience. Golf may not be his field of expertise, but he's got plenty of time to improve on his game, now that he's no longer coaching. Saban retired from coaching in college football after Alabama football lost last January to the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

That being said, golf isn't the only thing that will keep Saban busy in his post-Alabama football life. He's got some broadcast job to do with ESPN, so he will still be around the sport.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open will begin Thursday with Scottie Scheffler regarded as the overall favorite to win the event. Scheffler has won each of the last two stagings of the WM Phoenix Open. Other names to watch out for are Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, and Jordan Spieth.