The Waste Management Phoenix Open is this weekend, and it should be another fun event. This will continue our PGA Tour odds series with a Waste Management Phoenix Open prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the event.

This is one of the most fun events every season. The Waste Management Phoenix Open never fails to have incredible moments. This year, we are going to see some of the best golfers in the world. However, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland recently withdrew from the event. Nonetheless, we should get a great showing from each golfer this year.

Here are the odds for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, courtesy of FanDuel

Waste Management Phoenix Open Odds

Scottie Scheffler: +450

Justin Thomas: +1000

Max Homa: +1800

Jordan Spieth: +1800

Sam Burns: +2200

Byeong Hun An: +2800

Wyndham Clark: +2800

Min Woo Lee: +3000

Sungjae Im: +3000

Sahith Theegala: +4000

Beau Hossler: +5000

How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open

TV: Golf Channel, NBC

Stream: ESPN+, Peacock

Time: 9:20 AM ET/ 6:20 AM ET Thursday tee time

Favorite Picks for Waste Management Phoenix Open

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is the world number one for a reason. He shot 19-under par last year at this event, and he won by two strokes. This year, Scheffler has two top-10 finishes already. He has not finished lower than 17th in his three events this season. Scheffler is playing great golf, and his putting has slightly improved. If Scheffler continues to play as he has been, he will come out on top for the second straight year.

Justin Thomas: Thomas has almost returned to the Justin Thomas we once knew. This will be Thomas' ninth time playing at the Stadium Course in Scottsdale. He has missed the cut twice, but in the seven cuts he has made, Thomas has never finished lower than 17th. In the past two years, Thomas finished eighth, and fourth. This year, Thomas has been great in all facets of the game, besides putting. However, he should overcome that and be able to finish at the top of this leaderboard.

Sam Burns: Burns already has two top-10 finishes this season. He is striking the ball well, and it is paying off for him. Burns has been excellent with his irons and putter this season, and that should continue in this event. If he can continue to find greens in regulation, Burns will find himself with a possible win in the event.

Sleeper Picks for Waste Management Phoenix Open

Sahith Theegala: Theegala has really improved his game as of late. He is coming off a 20th-place finish at Pebble Beach, and he also has a second-place finish this season. Theegala does everything decently well. He could definitely be better around the green, but the rest of his game should pick him up. If Theegala can have a few good rounds, and hang around, I would not be surprised to see him win this event.

Beau Hossler: Hossler is my biggest underdog, but he has the ability to win the WM Phoenix Open. He has made all three cuts this season, and has two top-15 finishes. This year, Hossler is eighth in strokes gained: total, so his game all around is pretty good. Hossler is one of the best on tour with his irons, wedges and putter. It is a big reason for his success this season. He could be better off the tee, but that will not hurt him as bad in this event. If he continues to strike the ball well, he will be at the top of the leaderboard on Sunday.

Final Waste Management Phoenix Open prediction and pick

This is a tough one to call. Scheffler is the favorite by a long shot for a reason. He is also the reigning champion. However, I am going to Sam Burns. Burns is playing well, and I can see him winning the whole thing come Sunday.

Final Waste Management Phoenix Open prediction and pick: Sam Burns (+2200)