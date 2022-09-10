Nick Saban drops truth bomb on Bryce Young’s heroics for Alabama vs. Texas

Bryce Young led Alabama football to an incredible final drive of the game to defeat the Longhorns in Texas. Texas football put up quite the fight and led 19-17 with just over a minute remaining prior to the Crimson Tide’s final drive. But Young, the reigning Heisman winner, stepped up when it mattered. Alabama ultimately won 20-19 in a thrilling contest. Nick Saban commented on Bryce Young’s effort following the game, per Ross Dellenger.

“When his best was needed, he was really good.”

Bryce Young finished the game with 213 yards and 1 touchdown on 27-39 passing. However, it was one run he had that changed the game. With Alabama in deep field goal range, Young was on the verge of being sacked after a gaping hole opened up in the offense line. A Texas defender stormed through and appeared to have Bryce Young wrapped up. But Young broke the tackle and proceed to run for a first down.

The run put Alabama in tremendous field goal position which ultimately led to the victory.

Alabama, the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, needed to win this game. And their gritty performance proved to be enough.

However, credit needs to be given to Texas. The Longhorns pressured Bryce Young and Alabama football throughout the affair. Texas entered the game as almost 3-touchdown underdogs. The fact that they nearly upset the odds despite losing QB Quinn Ewers to injury early in the game is extremely impressive.

Alabama, Nick Saban, and Bryce Young will look for a more convincing victory next week after this highly competitive contest with Texas.