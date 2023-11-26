Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has nothing but great things to say about Jalen Milroe after their Iron Bowl win vs Auburn.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have their College Football Playoff hopes very much alive following a wild 27-24 victory over the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday night. That was made possible in large part to Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe stepping up when his team needed him the most, as he delivered a game-winning touchdown toss to wide receiver Isaiah Bond late in regulation.

When it was all said and done on the field, Alabama football and its supporters let out a huge sigh of relief and opened the gate for all the praises for Milroe, including one from no other than Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.

“His progress has transformed our team and our offense,” Saban said after the wild Alabama football vs. Auburn game (h/t Nick Kelly of The Tuscaloosa News).

Milroe, who finished with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 16-for-24 completions, gave Alabama the lead with just a little over 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter by hooking up with Bond for a 31-yard touchdown.

With the win over Auburn, Alabama football managed to finish the regular season with an 11-1 overall record and 8-0 in conference play.

It was not just to win the Iron Bowl; it was also to help Alabama's CFP dreams alive, as a loss to Auburn would have virtually taken the Crimson Tide out of the conversation, though, they still would face the reigning champions and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs of Kirby Smart either way in the 2023 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.