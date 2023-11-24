The Iron Bowl! We continue our college football odds series with an Alabama-Auburn prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Alabama and Auburn will square off in the annual Iron Bowl in Week 13 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. We continue our college football odds series with an Alabama-Auburn prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Crimson Tide have been one of the best teams in college football over the past few months having won nine straight games since the early-season loss to Texas. Nick Saban's team currently ranks at No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Meanwhile, the Tigers had their three-game winning streak snapped in a stunning 31-10 defeat to New Mexico State. Can Auburn regroup and pull off the biggest win of the Hugh Freeze era thus far?

College Football Odds: Alabama-Auburn Odds

College Football Odds: Alabama-Auburn Odds

Alabama: -13.5 (-110)

Auburn: +13.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn Week 13

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread

Alabama's offense is on another level right now.

Jalen Milroe's recent touchdown totals prove that. He had three touchdowns in a 66-10 win against Chattanooga, six touchdowns in a 49-21 win at Kentucky, and four touchdowns in a 42-28 win against LSU. That's six passing touchdowns, seven rushing touchdowns, and only one interception in the past three games.

He is playing his best football of the season, and his skill set should give the Tide the edge in multiple areas. In the passing game, Alabama is having lots of success down the field in posting 9.9 yards per completion (4th) and 15.5 yards per completion (5th). In the running game, it ranks 45th nationally in rushing yards per game (176.3) and 55th in yards per rush (5.5). The Tide are 16th in scoring offense (36.5 PPG) and 23rd in yards per play (6.5).

However, it's the Alabama defense that could make this game a chore for Auburn.

The Tigers are coming off a brutal offensive performance against New Mexico State, notching just 213 total yards and only 2.5 yards per rush on 26 carries for 65 yards. Auburn had only 12 first downs and went 2-of-10 on third down.

That's not ideal entering a matchup against an Alabama defense that does what most Alabama defenses do: Push teams around up front. The Tide are getting lots of pressure with 3.0 sacks per game (12th), while Auburn is allowing 2.4 sacks per game (92nd). Payton Thorne was sacked four times against New Mexico State, which was the second-highest total of the season for the Tigers.

Alabama is also holding opponents to 6.2 yards per pass attempt (13th), 17.4 points per game (14th), 10.5 yards per completion (16th), 310.5 yards per game (17th), and 4.8 yards per play (19th).

If the Tide control the game with their defense, they should easily cover the spread.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread

The Tigers have the Tide right where they want them, don't they?

A couple of seasons ago, Auburn was a 20.5-point underdog against Alabama in this same stadium. The Tide had to rally for a dramatic 24-22 overtime win.

Could the Tigers play the spoiler role once again? Trends suggest they'll do just that. Auburn has covered in four of its past five home games against Alabama, including outright wins as a 3.5-point underdog in 2019 (48-45), a six-point underdog in 2017 (26-14), and a 10-point underdog in 2013.

To keep that going, the Tigers need to get back to running the football effectively.

Running back Jarquez Hunter had four straight games of 91 or more yards on the ground prior to a 27-yard performance against New Mexico State, and Auburn must find ways to get out in space to make plays. He's the Tigers' most dynamic weapon on offense, and for a team that ranks 121st in passing yards per game (162.9), establishing the run is a necessity.

Defensively, Auburn needs to exploit one of Alabama's biggest weaknesses, which is allowing 3.5 sacks per game (122nd).

Final Alabama-Auburn Prediction & Pick

These games are always fascinating.

There have been many instances where one team seems to have a decided advantage, yet the pride of a rivalry game pushes the other team to make it competitive. That is once again the setup this season as Alabama has all the momentum, and Auburn just played one of its worst games under Freeze.

Yet, anything within two touchdowns makes it difficult to pick against the Tide. They are still in the hunt to make the playoff, and defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game won't matter if they don't win this one.

Alabama needs style points to impress the committee and winning by more than two touchdowns would do just that.

Final Alabama-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Alabama -13.5 (-110)